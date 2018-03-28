THE lawyers representing the family of former minister Carl Sargeant has claimed the Welsh Government is “dragging its heels” over in inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Mr Sargeant was found dead at his home in north Wales in November last year – just four days after he was sacked from the Welsh Government cabinet after allegations arose around his behaviour with women.

An independent inquiry into the circumstances around his sacking a subsequent death was later announced. But now Nigel Hudgell of Hudgell Solicitors, which is acting on behalf of Mr Sargeant's family, has claimed the Welsh Government is delaying the process.

“Easter is almost upon us and despite promises from the Welsh Government to respond to the inquiry team’s draft protocol – essentially outlining the rules of engagement for the inquiry – they are already two weeks late," he said.

“The family are looking for answers about the circumstances that led to Carl’s tragic death, and I would hope the Welsh Government would be sensitive to the fact that this is a family still very much in the throes of grief.

"It just needs to get on with the job.”

The final terms of reference for the inquiry, to be led by Paul Bowen QC, were agreed at the start of March. These are: “To conduct an investigation into the first minister’s actions and decisions in relation to Carl Sargeant’s departure from his post as cabinet secretary for communities and children and thereafter.”

A spokesman for the Welsh Government’s permanent secretary Dame Shan Morgan said: “We are finalising the operational protocol with Paul Bowen QC.

“This is due to be completed very shortly.

“The protocol sets out the detailed arrangements for the conduct of the independent investigation.”

Last month Mr Sargeant's son Jack was elected to succeed him as Alyn and Deeside AM.