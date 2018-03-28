RESIDENTS of a new development in Newport have spoken of their ongoing frustration over match-day buses at Rodney Parade blocking their street.

Rodney Road is repeatedly blocked by coaches taking travelling fans to and from games at the stadium, which is home to Newport County and the Dragons, according to disgruntled homeowners.

Georgina Berry, who lives in Amber Close, just off Rodney Road, said after the issue occurred again last week: “Coaches are blocking the road and then no one can get in or out, including emergency services.

“It is really frustrating, and they should be stopped from using the road. "They are travelling down a resident area just to let people out.”

The 25-year-old also said the problem had persisted for too long, often causing a blockage for more than half an hour.

“On Boxing Day we were stuck behind a coach for 45 minutes, making us late for a meal,” she added.

“As residents, we don’t feel looked after. We should not have to deal with this on a regular basis but it is happening every week.

Ms Berry’s partner Pete called the situation “diabolical”.

He said cars parked on both sides of the road is contributing to the issue, as it means the buses cannot turn around.

Ms Berry previously raised concern over the state of the road, after she slipped and fell from her motorcycle into the path of a lorry.

The road is currently being resurfaced by home builder Taylor Wimpey, but Ms Berry is worried repeated use by the coaches will ruin it again.

Regarding the matter, a spokesman for Rodney Parade said that coaches are advised to stop at Corporation Road and that the incident last week was due to human error.

He apologised for any inconvenience caused.

A spokeswoman for Newport City Council said Taylor Wimpey retains responsibility for the maintenance and management of the road, adding the road cannot be adopted by the council until it meets required standards.

The council has no powers to deal with vehicles obstructing the road as that is a matter for the police and the developers, she added.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "Police have been called and attended when there have been unnecessary obstructions or dangerous positioning of vehicles. At this time, there are no restrictions on vehicles including buses travelling up and down Rodney Road for access."

A spokesman for Taylor Wimpey said the road resurfacing works will be completed by the end of April.