A WOMAN from Newport is entering her first 10k race next month to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s society Cymru, writes Jimi-Dean Miller.

Saffron Bierczak will run the Newport 10K on April 29 in memory of her grandmother, Olive, who died from the disease in February after battling it for four years.

The 25-year-old said: “On a few occasions whilst visiting I don’t think she recognized (myself and my mum). It was like she knew we were people who loved her but she wasn’t quite sure who we were.

“Not only does it affect the person who has the condition, it also affects the whole family, watching their loved one fade away.”

Alzheimer’s Society offer free ‘dementia friends’ training and are aiming to create a dementia friendly community throughout Wales. Last year, Newport was awarded ‘dementia friendly’ city status.

To donate to Ms Bierczak’s JustGiving page, click here.