FOUR low-level radioactive substances, used in science lessons, have been reported missing from a Newport school.

John Frost School has sent out a letter to all parents as a full investigation is launched working with Newport City Council and partner agencies.

The items are classed as low risk and do not pose a general risk to people’s health.

A search of the premises been carried out and specialist detection equipment has also been used.

But the items were not found as a result of these searches.

Investigations will continue and as the school has had considerable works carried out over the last year, a further in-depth search will be carried out during the Easter holidays.

A spokeswoman for Newport City Council said: "Full assessments have been carried out by the specialist agencies and have confirmed that the missing substances pose little risk to health.

"However, we are taking the matter very seriously. Further searches will be carried out and a full investigation completed."

The sources were stored in lead-lined wooden boxes with radioactive identification labelling.

The sources comprise a small cup 1.3cm in diameter by 0.8cm high.

The radioactive material is mounted in the back of the cup and protected by a grill at the front. There is a stem attached to assist in holding the source.

As an example, one of the radioactive materials and associated levels are similar to those found in household smoke detectors and do not present a general hazard. If however they are handled directly or kept outside their protective box in close proximity to people, there is a small exposure risk.

Around 13 hours of exposure would approximately equate to a single dental x-ray.

All relevant organisations including Gwent Police, Public Health Wales, Natural Resources Wales and South Wales Fire and Rescue have been informed and a joint agency approach has confirmed the low level of risk posed by the sources.

The Health and Safety Executive has also been informed as the regulatory authority.

The majority of secondary schools hold a number of small radioactive sources which are used for teaching students about the properties of radiation and radioactivity.

Pupils do not have access to them nor have direct contact with them as part of lessons. All such handling of the substances is carried out by specially trained staff in a controlled environment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwent Police or Newport City Council.