MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council is one of the first organisations in Gwent to pledge support for a new charter enabling people with disabilities to have their voices heard.

The Monmouthshire launch of the Gwent Charter for Working Together took place on Friday, March 23 at Abergavenny’s My Day My Life centre.

The charter has been guided by Monmouthshire’s advocacy group for people with disabilities – Monmouthshire People First - which has joined similar groups across Gwent to write the document.

The group enables a wide range of people across the county with disabilities to speak out and gain confidence to take control of their lives.

The aim of the charter is to encourage public bodies, charities and third sector organisations that have signed up to listen and respect people with disabilities, provide choice and allow them to be themselves.

Members of the group, Phyllis Rowe, Sandy Donald, Jamie Farr, Nathan Davies and Stephen Davies not only helped write the charter but they will hold organisations and charities who sign up to account now they are Charter Checkers.

It is hoped that the Charter Checkers will become a social business offering support and training to organisations to make positive changes to improve people’s lives.

Mary Allan, Monmouthshire People first co-ordinator said: "We are very pleased to have been involved in the first charter of its kind in Wales.

"Our members have worked very hard and have been very honest about what they really want from the organisations that they often have regular contact with.

"It is so important to them that they are shown respect and are treated just like everyone else. This has made such a difference to the people involved – I hope that the people who sign the charters are committed to making a difference to the lives of people with disabilities.’

Cllr Penny Jones, Cabinet Member for Social Care and Health pledged the council’s support for the charter.

Cllr Jones said: "I am so pleased that Monmouthshire Council is one of the first organisations to pledge support.

"As an authority we strive to put people with disabilities at the centre of any care and support that they receive and I hope that more and more public bodies continue to do this. I think it is fantastic that our residents are empowered and supported by people like Mary Allan to share their hopes and dreams for equality now and in the future."

A Gwent launch will take place at Greenmeadow Golf Club in Cwmbran on April 25 at 11am. For more information contact Jim Wright 01495 742987, jim.wright@torfaen.gov.uk.