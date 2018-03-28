POLICE are appealing for help to find a man missing from Newport who requires medical treatment.

Gareth Jones, 44, is described as 6ft tall and of medium build, with dark brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey hooded top and jeans.

Mr Jones left the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport at 6.30pm on Tuesday, March 27 but has not been seen since.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "Gareth has an intravenous cannula in his neck and requires medical treatment and officers are concerned for his welfare.

"If you see Gareth or you have any information relating to his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting log 557 27/3/18."