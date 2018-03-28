POLICE are appealing for witnesses following the large fire of a church building in Newport city centre last week.

Crews from across south Wales were called to the Abundant Life Centre - which was partially destroyed by fire two years ago - in Lower Dock Street on Tuesday, March 20.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "At approximately 12.20pm on Tuesday, March 20 we received reports of a large scale fire at a premise in Lower Dock Street, Newport.

"Officers alongside South Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene to ensure the fire was put under control.

"Nearby residential and commercial buildings were evacuated as a safety precaution and thankfully, there were no serious injuries."

The spokeswoman said the road was closed for a significant period of time to ensure the safety of the public and to preserve the scene.

"The road is now back open and all residents have returned to their properties," she added. "Anyone with information is asked to please call 101 quoting log 190 20/03/2019 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111."