CRASHES on the M48 near Chepstow, and on the A40 at Monmouth, are causing traffic problems.

One lane of the M48 is closed eastbound on the Severn Bridge, and traffic is queuing due to accident involving two cars.

The incident is between junction two (A466 Wye Valley Link Road (Chepstow)) and junction one (A403 (Aust)).

The outside lane has been closed while the incident is dealt with.

Traffic is queuing back three miles westbound on the A40 at Monmouth, following a three-vehicle crash at the traffic lights.

One lane is blocked, and police are urging motorist to drive by carefully.