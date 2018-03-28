ENGLAND football great Paul Gascoigne will be visiting Blackwood Miners' Institute for a stage interview.

Gascoigne, known as one of England's greatest footballers, played for Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Lazio, Rangers, Middlesbrough and Everton and won 57 international caps.

He finally hung up his boots in 2004 and has struggled with alcoholism since retiring from professional football.

At the event on May 19, starting at 8pm, he will share some of the stories from his career.

For more information and tickets visit your.caerphilly.gov.uk.