A GAMING day will take place at the Gallery Space of the Newport market on Saturday, March 31 from noon.

A spokesman for the event said: "We have three independent Welsh companies teaming up to deliver a wide range of gaming activities that should appeal to young and old, including virtual reality taster sessions and gaming tournaments with prizes.

"We've also arranged for later opening so that The Gallery Space will be open until 9pm.

"This is the first of what we hope will be regular gaming and games convention activities at the market and our last big event in the run up to the Record Store Day music festival on April 21, which we are really pushing on."

The "Experience Bar" will give participants access to a library of more than 120 board games from family classics like Monopoly, Mousetrap and Kerplunk to hard to find gems such as Flashpoint, Potion Explosion and many more.

For details, please follow facebook.com/galleryspacenewport