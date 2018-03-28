TWO National Theatre Wales productions will be taking place in Gwent in the summer as part of a Wales-wide celebration of the 70th birthday of the NHS.

For All I Care - A Love Letter to The NHS, written by Alan Harris and directed by Jac Ifan Moore, will be performed at the Tredegar Little Theatre, in the town's Upper Coronation Street, Tredegar, from Thursday-Saturday July 12-14, 8pm (and 5pm on July 14).

And As Long As The Heart Beats, co-directed by Marcus Romer and Ben Tinniswood, with original music by Tic Ashfield, will be performed at the outpatient department at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport, on Saturday and Sunday July 21-22.

The NHS70 Festival includes new writing, contemporary dance, music, comedy, immersive and sensory theatre at venues across Wales.

Further festival details will be announced at later date.