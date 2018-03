OFF Licence Bargain Booze, which has stores across Gwent, is reportedly heading into administration.

Conviviality, which owns the company, has announced it is holding meetings to raise £125million.

As many as 2,600 jobs could be put at risk if the company goes into administration.

Media reports state PricewaterhouseCoopers could be appointed administrators on Thursday.

Bargain Booze has stores in Caerphilly, Caldicot, Chepstow, Ebbw Vale and Tredegar.