A RESIDENT is worried about the lack of security at a site which was used to illegally dump thousands of tonnes of waste.

Adrian Lewis – who illegally stockpiled thousands of tonnes of waste at the Nantyglo site of his firm A Lewis Waste Management and Skip Hire Limited – was ordered to pay £339,023.53 in May last year towards the £950,000 clean-up bill.

Blaenau Gwent council, who are now responsible for clearing the site, have said they no longer have 24-hour security at the site.

A local resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said there are stock piles of rubbish left and he is very worried that, unless the council takes steps to clear the site, children or other people will use the site to either cause a fire or someone could be injured.

The resident, who noticed the lack of security when taking his dog for a walk, said: “The site is now left in a very dangerous condition.

“It seems whoever made decisions surrounding the site are compromising the safety of people or even children over money. It is scandalous and dangerous."

The resident added the council own the asset and are now responsible for it.

"I just hope they have liability insurance to cover them if someone gets hurt on the land," he continued. "There is also the possibility of fires breaking out, with so many lorry tyres left and massive vehicles lying on their sides.”

He added that it is important the council either secure the site immediately or clean it, saying they already had one fire on the land under Mr Lewis.

A spokeswoman for Blaenau Gwent council said: “The risks associated with the former Lewis site that previously required 24-hour security have diminished significantly as a result of the recent works.

“Regular monitoring of the site will continue.”

The spokeswoman wasn't able to confirm when they will finish clearing the site.

The news on the site's security comes a week after proposals for a new £4 million gypsy and traveller site in Lower Cwmcrachen, Nantyglo, were given support by cabinet members of Blaenau Gwent council.

The site, which would accommodate for 32 families, includes land of the Lewis Skips site.

A report which was discussed by the council's environment, regeneration and economic scrutiny committee said the Lewis site has recently been repossessed by the local authority and plans are in place as part of a separate project to clear the site of the large accumulation of waste and clean up in 2018.