Unless Theresa May decides it’s time for another snap election, it could be another three years before the people of Wales return to the ballot box. So where are Wales' main political parties, and where are they going? In the first of a series of features IAN CRAIG looks at Plaid Cymru.

OF ALL the major political parties in Wales, Plaid Cymru is unique in focusing its attention entirely on Wales.

While Labour, the Conservatives, Ukip and the Liberal Democrats all have separate Welsh parties, they are seen by many as little more than satellite divisions of the main national party. While Carwyn Jones might not necessarily agree with every decision Jeremy Corbyn makes and Andrew RT Davies had a memorable difference of opinion with David Cameron over Brexit, at least in the views of many it is Westminster which calls the shots.

Not so for Plaid Cymru, which can legitimately claim its eye is focused entirely on Wales.

The party enjoyed a relatively successful 2016 Assembly Election, with leader Leanne Wood snatching the Rhondda from former Labour minister Leighton Andrews. Winning 12 AMs - up one from the previous Assembly - Plaid was propelled to second-largest party in the Assembly and was rewarded with an agreement with Labour which saw a number of its manifesto priorities brought onto the government’s legislative programme.

Everything looked fairly rosy.

Two years later, Plaid looks like a different party.

Elder statesman Dafydd Elis-Thomas quitting the party in late 2016, the ongoing controversy around Neil McEvoy and the Brexit vote, which Plaid campaigned vigorously against, not to mention rising star Steffan Lewis being diagnosed with a serious form of cancer, has built up to a difficult couple of years.

So how well are things going for Plaid?

“Bluntly, not very” says commentator Roger Awan-Scully.

“There’s a number of problems,” he said. “Underlying a lot of it is Brexit.

“Brexit has blown out of the water its long-term objective of an indepedent Wales within Europe and of being more outward-looking than England.

“Plaid haven’t really been able to establish a long-term strategic goal.

“Their individual ideas and strategies are many, some of which, like the fizzy drinks tax, went mainstream.

“But I don’t think they’ve convincingly come up with something that responds to that big move of Brexit.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Ms Wood was far more positive when questioned about the state of the party at their spring conference last weekend.

When asked about the party being knocked back down to third-largest in the Assembly following the loss of Lord Elis-Thomas, who was first elected as an MP in 1974 but had left few in doubt on his views on Leanne Wood’s leadership, and the expulsion of Neil McEvoy, and the defection of South Wales East AM Mark Reckless from Ukip to the Conservatives, she said: “Smaller can sometimes mean more beautiful.

“We are certainly more focused as a group now.

“If you watch the sessions in Plenary and committees in the Assembly you can see Plaid are working over and above pulling their weight.

“Even Steffan Lewis, who is off on the sick, is still working and contributing to what we do.

“We do have a renewed sense of purpose and we are all working together well. I hope that continues.”

But, unfortunately for Plaid, it’s the row around South Wales Central AM Mr McEvoy which has dominated a lot of the headlines.

An outspoken figure, depending on who you ask he’s either the best thing to happen to Plaid in years, or a dangerous liability.

Elected to the Assembly on the party’s regional list in 2016, less than a year later he was suspended from Plaid’s Assembly group for two weeks following allegations of bullying by a member of Cardiff Council. The timing of this was deeply unfortunate, coinciding with the party’s spring conference in Newport, and overshadowed the whole affair.

In September the same year he was again suspended for refusing to follow the party line backing Labour’s plans to scrap Right to Buy. And finally, earlier this month he was chucked out of the party for 18 months over his conduct at the 2017 conference. And, in a bizarre case of history repeating itself, this happened just days before the 2018 conference.

For his part, Mr McEvoy, who has vowed to appeal the suspension and has announced he will set up a group within the party aimed at tackling corruption, has said he had asked for the decision to be pushed back until after the conference was finished.

Unlike last year, when he turned up at the spring conference to a mini-rally of supporters waving placards, this year his exclusion from the party meant he wasn’t allowed at the event in Llangollen, and he instead held a fringe event at a nearby hotel.

Speaking at the event he said Plaid had handled his expulsion “very badly” and “there are a lot of targets for me to shoot at”.

But, although he described Plaid as “not the party I joined”, he has ultimately remained loyal to the party and vowed to change it from within, saying: “I want people to get into Plaid Cymru, join this group and get some justice back into Plaid Cymru”.

Professor Awan-Scully said, regardless of opinions on Mr McEvoy himself, there is no denying the row had been damaging to the party.

“There is a lot of time being spent, not on building the party, but on internal matters,” he said.

“Neil McEvoy is a very tenacious campaigner and could be contributing in a very significant way, but over the last few years he has alienated a lot of people.

“Some people who may have been sympathetic to Plaid have been alienated that Neil McEvoy is one of their AMs. I know there are people who feel they couldn’t possibly support Plaid while he is one of their representatives.

“It must be very frustrating because everyone knows he is a very talented campaigner. He was one of the first to figure out how you can use Facebook to build a following.”

When asked about the effect of the row on the party, Ms Wood said: “I can’t do anything about people’s behaviour. All I can do is focus on what we’re doing in Plaid Cymru.

“We are creating positive politics.”

But it’s not all bad news, with two of the party’s biggest success stories of the past year coming out of Westminster.

Last year’s snap General Election saw Plaid gain an extra seat in Parliament in the shape of Ben Lake - also the youngest MP in the country. And earlier this month a motion calling for people in the UK to retain their EU citizenship post-Brexit was backed by MPs - the first time Parliament has ever backed a Plaid motion.

And Carmarthen East and Dinefwr AM Adam Price, who also served as the area’s MP between 2001 and 2010, is optimistic about the state of the party.

“I think the party is more united than ever,” he said.

“In any party there will be people with different ideas in terms of political tactics, but we can do that in way that is constructive and respectful.”

He added: “I think the party is in very, very fine mettle at the moment.

“I think what you are going to be seeing over the next few months is the party beginning to ramp up its preparations for 2021.”

So what can Plaid do now? Professor Awan-Scully said: “With Labour re-surging last year, any notion of displacing them as government or the bigger party in the Assembly looks pretty far-fetched.

“There are a lot of questions around what they are doing - the party internally is fragile.”

He said key to the party securing future success would be to start work identifying key target seats for the 2021 Assembly Election - and a possible future General Election - and start putting candidates and teams in place now. And, to their credit, this is just what Plaid said they would be doing at last week’s conference.

Professor Awan-Scully said: “They have been very bad in the past at turning positive sentiments into votes.

“But they have shown in Rhondda they can do that, they’ve shown where a vote for Plaid Cymru makes sense.

“It is possible the Conservatives and Labour will find themselves in political difficulties which will make more people consider Plaid.

“All parties have their ups and downs and they are a fairly resilient party.

“They’ve known some pretty bleak times before.

“The question is, if the opportunity comes to them, will they be ready?”