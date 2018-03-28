Environmental health officers have confirmed that a popular town centre restaurant was shut down for a month because of a rat infestation.

Mythos Meze Bar, in Welsh Street, Chepstow, which has since been allowed to reopen for business, was inspected by Monmouthshire County Council officers on February 8.

But according to a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice shown to the Argus the council, a “ongoing infestation of rats” was found inside Greek bar.

A court order, issued by Newport Magistrate’s Court on February 12, reads: “At the premises known as the Mythos, Welsh Street, Chepstow which are used for the purposes of a food business, a health risk condition is fulfilled by reason of a failure to adequately protect the food business from pests, namely rats.”

After the inspection, the council agreed a “voluntary closure” with the restaurant and was permitted to reopen on March 8 after work was carried out to bring standards up to the satisfaction of the council’s environmental health team.

Owner Sakis Mastrogiannopoulos said signs which read “closed for refurbishment” were placed in five different places during the closure, on three windows and two doors.

Mr Mastrogiannopoulos told the Argus he feels he was mislead by a subcontractor brought in to inspect the premises for rats in January and Feburary, and says on each occasion no evidence was found.

He also explained that a copy of the court order was placed on display in a door window by an Environmental Health Officer from the council.

Mr Mastrogiannopoulos said: “I was shocked when the council came and found what they did. I was paying a subcontractor to make sure there were no issues and I feel like I have been let down.

“I’m worried that even though we have been here for 15 years this will damage business. There was a problem, but we’ve done everything needed to fix the problem. We are now using a different subcontractor.”

A spokesman for the council said: “Chepstow’s Mythos Bar has completed works required by our environmental health team and has satisfied the requirements of the council. It has been eligible to trade since 8th March. It is now up to the management to open the premises.”