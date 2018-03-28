OLYMPIC medallist Jamie Baulch joined Newport City Homes in the opening of their new office yesterday.

The new office at 195 Upper Dock Street will act as the new focal point for residents to access face-to-face services, with the decision to locate in the city centre being a direct result residents' feedback.

NCH board chair Nicola Somerville said: “This is an exciting milestone for NCH and demonstrates our commitment to listen to our residents and make decisions that put them at the heart of what we do.

"Residents told us they wanted easy access to our offices and to do more online, whilst partners across the city are keen to work together to regenerate the city centre.

"Relocating right next to the bus station will deliver just that, meeting residents needs with our resident portal and enabling NCH to play its part in regenerating this great city of ours.”

Olympic medallist Jamie Baulch, from Risca, said Newport nurtured him. He added: “The city centre has changed a lot in the last few years, but the improvements are just what Newport needs. New facilities like this are helping to regenerate this part of Newport and I wish everyone the greatest success on this milestone moment.”

Council leader Debbie Wilcox said the council shares NCH’s ethos of putting residents at the heart of what they do, with this move keeping with their commitment to engage with residents.