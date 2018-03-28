PARENTS in Blaenau Gwent with children who have not had two doses of the MMR vaccine are being urged to make arrangements for them to do so ahead of the Easter break.

The warning comes with the number of cases in an outbreak affecting Blaenau Gwent and Cardiff having reached 14, and public health experts are worried about the potential for further spread.

“This outbreak is smouldering, and we want to stamp it out before it has an opportunity to take hold," said Dr Gwen Lowe, consultant in communicable disease control for Public Health Wales.

"Measles is highly infectious and the only way to prevent large outbreaks is through vaccination.

"Ahead of the Easter break, we are urging all parents with children within the Cardiff and Blaenau Gwent areas that have not had two doses of MMR to contact their GPs and immediately arrange this quick, safe and effective vaccine.

“This is particularly important before unvaccinated and unprotected children mix with others in play schemes and play settings over the holiday period.

“Similarly we’re appealing to young adults from the Cardiff and Blaenau Gwent areas to get up-to-date with their MMR vaccinations before going on holiday to Europe, where a number of measles outbreaks are ongoing.

"We want to avoid onward transmission, particularly when they return to college and university for the start of the summer term.”

Public Health Wales is working with councils and Aneurin Bevan and Cardiff & Vale University Health Boards to contain the outbreak, and to deliver targeted school vaccination sessions.

Adults who have never had measles or the MMR vaccine and who work in close contact with children, are also urged to speak to their GP about vaccination.

All people who exhibit the early signs of measles – the symptoms of which include fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes (conjunctivitis) – should not go to places of work, study or school, and avoid social interactions. The distinctive red rash develops two to seven days after these first symptoms.

Measles is very contagious and can cause serious complications and in rare cases can be fatal.

Anyone who thinks they or their child has the symptoms of measles should contact their GP or NHS Direct Wales on 0845 46 47, and alert them of the symptoms before attending any medical appointment.