A NEW mum who was attacked by a stranger just months after giving birth says the ordeal has left her too afraid to go out alone.

Jordon Legge, of Bryn Celyn Road, Cwmbran, had been looking forward to her first night out after giving birth to her now four-month-old daughter, Ava.

But Jordan, 22, was attacked by an unknown man in the early hours of Sunday, March 18, as she walked along Llanfrechfa Way to get a kebab with her friend Stacey Corrigan, 23.

Jordan explained: “We had spent the day and night in the Crow’s Nest bar watching the rugby.

“We had been planning the night for months because of my pregnancy. My sister also turned 18 in January, so we were all really looking forward to it.

“I was walking with Stacey when three men started walking behind us. They were saying the usual stuff to us, so we stopped to let them pass.

“But then they doubled back. It was obvious something was going to happen. My friend told them her partner was on his way to meet us, and that’s when the biggest one picked me up.”

The 22-year-old mum said the man threw her forcefully to the ground. The attack knocked her unconscious, and Jordan was left with a broken metatarsal bone.

Dwayne Wall, 20, was on his way to meet the pair and was also attacked by the men when he arrived on the scene.

Jordan explained the worst thing about the attack was the impact it has had on her daughter.

“I just want him to know I have a daughter and she is suffering because of what he did,” she said.

“I find it hard to bathe her properly or play with her, and I can’t even drive.

“We were in a baby group with a friend, so she was socialising with other children, but we can’t do that anymore because of my foot.

“I wouldn’t like to even think about going out alone ever again. I’ve lived in Cwmbran all my life, and nothing like this has ever happened to me. You just don’t expect it.

“It’s not just me, my friend has said the same thing. It’s so sad because we’re so young. We shouldn’t be this afraid to do normal things.”

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of an assault that occurred in the early hours of Sunday, 18th March 18.

“At approximately 1am a 22-year old woman and a 20-year-old man, both from the local area, were assaulted on Grange Industrial Estate, Cwmbran. Neither required medical treatment at the time, but the woman later received treatment for an ankle injury.

“Officers are undertaking enquiries. Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call 101 quoting log 25 18/03/18.”