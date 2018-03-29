LEARNING for life; commitment to excellence is the motto at Llanyrafon Primary School, and this ethos is projected through the school in many ways.

Educating children about the importance of money, savings and business from a young age, the school runs a business enterprise scheme aiming to encourage entrepreneurial spirit.

As part of the scheme, children will bring their business plans to the head teacher, Wayne Jones, to negotiate a loan.

The aim is to improve numeracy skills and give pupils an understanding of how money works.

Mr Jones said: “The children will come to me for a loan and they will bring their business plan.

“We will interview them. It is very exciting for them to be learning in a real situation.”

The school also works with Gateway Credit Union who visit every Friday to help teach pupils about the importance of saving money.

Extra-curricular activities are also an important part of school life, with almost 80 per cent of children between Year 2 and 6 attending an after-school club.

From rock band classes to art, Lego, Spanish, ICT, science and rugby, there are activities to suit a wide range of interests.

Every single staff member at the school contributes towards either an after-school or breakfast club.

There is also a strong emphasis on outdoor learning, with a thriving forest school.

Children enjoy building shelters, cooking on fires and other activities in a woodland and open space.

Pupils then apply these skills when they go on an annual trip – usually in Year 6 – to Hilston Park in Monmouthshire.

“The children absolutely love it (the forest school)”, said Mr Jones.

“It is about using and applying things they have learned in the classroom and applying it outside.”

The school also prides itself on “commitment to excellence” and this was recently reflected when it was ranked in the Welsh Government’s green banding, the top tier of categorisation.

As head teacher Mr Jones said: “It is a popular and high achieving school.

“Children are exceptional, they are keen to learn.

“They are great ambassadors for us. Wherever they go they are always fantastically well-behaved.”

Recent accolades have recognised the school’s eco activities and healthy eating initiatives.

Sports are also strong and the school’s rugby team recently triumphed at Blaenavon School’s rugby tournament.

Pupils take part in football, rugby, netball, tennis and golf, with the annual sports day a key date in the calendar.

Eisteddfod is also one of the highlights of the year with a range of competitions leading up to the celebration of being Welsh.

“Eisteddfod is a huge day in our calendar celebrating being Welsh,” said deputy head Mandy Callard.

“There are lots of competitions leading up to it. It is one of the highlights of the year.”

The school was also recently selected to take part in the Tim Peake Primary Project, a national scheme run with the European Space Agency.

Jane Reed, Year 6 teacher who has run the scheme at the school, said the project has created a buzz around science.

“It has increased pupils’ engagement and enthusiasm for science,” said Mrs Reed.

“Their questioning has gone to a greater level.”

Developing computer skills is also encouraged at the school.

The school’s “digital champion” is Nick Powell, from Lloyds Bank, who regularly visits to run a coding club.

Pupils have also been designing computer games in an after school ICT club run by Mrs Reed.

A group of students are also chosen as “digital leaders”, with their task being to pass on their knowledge to fellow pupils.

Children and staff also hold video conferences with partner schools across the world, including in Hong Kong, China and the USA.

One video conference even gave pupils the chance to speak to a scientist for NASA.

Pupils are also encouraged to learn to play a musical instrument such as the ukulele, violin or cello.

The school works closely with Gwent Music Support and Upbeat groups in music classes

.A range of music is played throughout the school and pupils also work with Gwent Music Support and Upbeat.

For head teacher Mr Jones, the well-being of pupils is at the centre of the school’s ethos.

“We aim to do the best for the children in our care and then whatever happens – if we get green status that’s lovely – but we are not aiming for that, we are aiming to do the best for our children.”

He added: “It is a warm, caring supportive school that has the children’s well-being at its heart.

“It is an inclusive school that strives to ensure all our children achieve their potential.”