A 27-YEAR-OLD man has died after being taken ill at the National Diving Centre near Chepstow.

A spokesman for Gloucestershire Police said officers were called the the National Diving Centre, Chepstow shortly before 11.30am on Monday (March 26), following reports that the man had been taken ill.

He said: "The man died later at the scene.

"His next of kin has been informed.

"Police are working with the Health and Safety Executive to investigate the incident but are currently treating the death as unexplained."