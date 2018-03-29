A POLICE officer has been sacked after stealing £50 in cash from a wallet.

Gwent Police officer Stephen Davies was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour in honesty and integrity on March 9, 2018.

The panel found several allegations proven and official documents show that on June 11, 2016 Mr Davies stole £50 in cash from a wallet he had been handed by Andrew McGrath.

“The wallet and the cash therein had been lost by its owner, Thomas Dowden,” it says. “Also on June 11, 2016, you lied to a PCSO by informing him you were unaware of whether there was cash in the wallet. You lied in order to conceal your theft of the money.

“You were aware that it was being alleged that money was missing from the wallet because you had spoken with colleagues about the matter and you had viewed the STORM Log with the details of the complaint on it.

"You attempted to cover up your theft by withdrawing £50 in cash from your bank account on June 14, 2016 and pretending to find the money you had stolen on the floor of Monmouth police station on the same day.”

The breaches were found proven on the balance of probabilities rather than the criminal standard of proof which is beyond all reasonable doubt, the documents say. The officer was dismissed without notice as a result of the panel's findings.