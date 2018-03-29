Easter is almost upon us, and some services will be disrupted by the bank holidays.

From church services to bin collections, here’s a run down of what you need to know this Easter.

Church Services:

Blaenavon

St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Church Road, Blaenavon.

Good Friday:

Service at 2pm.

Easter Sunday:

Sung Eucharist at 9.30am.

St Paul’s Anglican Church, Middle Coed Cae, Blaenavon.

Good Friday:

Service at 10am.

Saturday March 31:

Easter Vigil at 6pm.

Easter Sunday:

Sung Solemn Mass at 11am.

Bethel Baptist Church, King Street

Good Friday:

Service at 6pm.

Easter Sunday:

Service at 11am.

Zion Baptist Church, Forge Side.

Easter Sunday:

Service at 6pm.

Horeb Baptist Church, Church Road.

Good Friday:

Service at 6pm.

Easter Sunday:

Morning Family Service and Sunday School at 11am.

Victory Church Blaenavon, Blaenavon Workmen’s Hall.

Easter Sunday:

Family Service and Creme Egg Hunt inside the Workmen’s Hall with interactive kid friendly service at 11am. Hot Cross buns and Tea and Coffee following the service.

Newport

St Mary’s Church, Stow Hill:

Good Friday:

The Paschal Triduum – Mass of the Lord’s Supper 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm. Followed by watching with the Lord until Midnight.

Easter Sunday:

Sacrament of Reconciliation 10.45am to 11.45am and 3.30pm – 4.15pm.

The Paschal Triduum – The Easter Vigil from 8.00pm to 10.00pm

St Woolos Newport Cathedral:

Good Friday:

Morning Prayer at 9am.

Good Friday Family Service at 10am.

St Martin's: Stations of the Cross at 12pm.

Solemn Liturgy of the Lord's Passion at 2pm.

Evensong at 5pm.

Easter Sunday:

Eucharist at 8am and 9:30am.

Cathedral Eucharist at 10:30am.

Solemn Evensong at 5pm.

St Julians Methodist Church, St Julian’s Avenue.

Good Friday:

Re-enactment of “the Stations of the Cross” to start at 11.15am at Tesco Express on Caerleon Road and proceed to St Julian’s for a short service at noon.

Bethel Community Church, 40 Stow Hill.

Good Friday:

Service 10.30am

Rhiwderin Tabernacle Chapel, 4 Harlech Dr.

Good Friday:

Morning service at 10.30am followed by tea or coffee with hot cross buns.

Cwmbran

Our Lady’s Church, Oak Street.

Good Friday:

celebration of the Lord's Passion at 2.30pm.

Easter Sunday:

Resurrection of the Lord The People of the Parish at 9.30am

St David's, Avondale Road.

Good Friday:

Celebration of the Lord's Passion at 4.00pm.

Easter Sunday:

People of the Parish at 11.15am.

St Michael Church, Newport Road

Good Friday:

3pm The Last Hour

Easter Day:

Sung Eucharist

Emergency dentists:

If you live in Newport, Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent or Caerphilly, call 01633 744387.

Chemists:

Newport

Lloyds Pharmacy, Mendalgief Road:

Closed Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Monday. Open 9am to 12pm on Saturday.

Mayberry Pharmacy, Durham Road – closed until Tuesday.

LT Chemists Ltd, Corporation Road - closed until Tuesday.

Torfaen

Mayberry Pharmacy, Crane Street:

Closed Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Monday. Open 9am to 12pm on Saturday.

Lloyds Pharmacy, Fairwater Square, Fairwater:

Closed Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Monday. Open 9am to 12pm on Saturday.

Blaenau Gwent

Lloyds Pharmacy , Market St, Ebbw Vale:

Closed Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Monday. Open 9am to 12pm on Saturday.

Caerphilly

Pearns Pharmacy, Victoria Terrace, Newbridge:

Closed Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Monday. Open from 9am to 1pm on Saturday.

Mayberry Pharmacy, 175 High Street, Blackwood:

Closed Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Monday. Open from 9am to 5.30pm on Saturday.

Bin collections:

Newport

Bins and recycling will be collected as usual over Easter. A spokeswoman for the council said: “We are collecting on Good Friday and Easter Monday bank holidays so there is no change to your usual collection day.”

Torfaen

Collections will take place on Good Friday but there will be no collections on Easter Monday so that bins and recycling will be collected one day later than usual that week.

Monmouthshire

Waste collections on Good Friday will take place as usual. There will be no collections on Easter Monday, all collections will take place one day later.

Caerphilly

Bin collections will continue as normal.

Blaenau Gwent

Bin collections will continue as normal