WITH one year to go until the UK leaves the European Union, opinions are still divided on the state of negotiations with Brussels.

Theresa May is visiting Wales today and has vowed to "strengthen the bonds that unite us" ahead of Brexit day on March 29, 2019.

But first minister Carwyn Jones has said, 20 months on from the 2016 referendum, the people of Wales still have "no idea about the post-Brexit deal the prime minister wants with Brussels".

"The reality is we still do not know what we are ‘transitioning’ to," he said.

"Long-term uncertainty has not disappeared, the shape of our trade relationship remains unclear and this is bad for business and investment."

He added "tough issues will need to be resolved" if negotiations are to be successful.

"If the government does not budge from its ‘red lines’, we face the prospect of a future relationship with the EU-27 which will do serious damage to our economy," he said. "We need clear decisions, transparency and the ability to legitimately scrutinise choices that will have an impact for generations to come.

“The clock is ticking. Businesses and the public sector need to be able to plan for this huge change but the lack of clarity from the UK Government is making this all but impossible.

"I am not questioning Brexit – the UK is leaving the EU. But we deserve to know what the plan is."

Last week the Welsh Government passed a Continuity Bill, which would keep EU law over devolved areas in place in Wales post-Brexit. But Mr Jones has said he remains hopeful the UK Government will amend its EU Withdrawal Bill to avoid a loss of devolved powers, meaning the Continuity Bill will not be needed.

But Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies - who campaigned for Brexit - praised the negotiations between Westminster and the EU, saying "we’ve already achieved so much more than the doomsayers ever predicted".

"In 12 months, the wishes of the people of Wales and the UK will be enacted and we will be leaving the EU," he said. "The time for fighting the referendum is over.

"All energies from politicians of all colours must be directed in securing a new and exciting partnership with the European Union.

"A new partnership which will strengthen our own union, bring together our communities, grow our economy and keep people safe – ironically, pursuing the positive and pragmatic agenda all political parties adopted in Wales after the devolution referendum of 1997.

"It’s incumbent on us all to embrace this challenge and deliver on the new opportunities which will be presented to us post-Brexit.

"This can be the fresh start communities the length and breadth of Wales have longed for. Now let’s get on and make it happen."

And Plaid Cymru's Brexit spokesman Steffan Lewis urged the prime minister to recognise the Continuity Bill, calling her to "respect Welsh nationhood".

"I very much hope the prime minister's visit to Wales is not another incident of a Tory from Westminster coming down here and telling us to behave and do as we are told," he said.

The South Wales East AM added: “Theresa May needs to use her visit to Wales to reassure our citizens that the Continuity Bill will be respected, and that it won’t be challenged in the courts by Westminster.

"If the Prime Minister believes there is no such power-grab in the first place, she should have no concerns about legislation that maintains our existing powers.”

In a statement ahead of today's trip to Wales, during which she will visit businesses in the Vale of Glamorgan, the prime minister said: "I am determined that as we leave the EU, and in the years ahead, we will strengthen the bonds that unite us, because ours is the world’s most successful union.

"The UK contains four proud and historic nations, but together we amount to so much more than the sum of our parts and our union is an enormous force for good."

She added: "As we leave the EU, powers will return from Brussels to the parliaments and assemblies of the UK, closer to the people we all serve and with greater ability to deliver for their needs.

"Each of the devolved nations will see an increase in their decision-making powers.

"Make no mistake, this government is absolutely committed to the devolution settlements as we have demonstrated beyond question with landmark pieces of legislation over the last few years."