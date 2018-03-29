NEWPORT resident and former Newport City Homes’ board member Cissie Beal has been named as the housing association’s first patron.

The announcement, made on Wednesday at a celebratory event opening NCH’s new city centre office, recognises the constant support and dedication that Ms Beal has shown to Newport communities.

NCH’s board chair Nicola Somerville said: “Fourteen years ago, the Newport Housing Commission, of which Cissie was a member, was set up to explore options for housing in the city. It was from here that Newport City Homes was born.

"The commission recognised that housing is more than just bricks and mortar. It’s a catalyst for economic regeneration and community development in the city. Cissie played a fundamental role in our beginnings as a housing association and has been a constant support through our nine year history.”

Ms Beal said she was absolutely thrilled to be Newport City Homes’ first patron.

"It was lovely to have my children with me as I received the honour," she added.

Newport City Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and housing Jane Mudd said it was a great pleasure to recognise Ms Beal in this way and unveil a plaque to mark the occasion.

"She has been a driving force in making positive change happen in Newport," she continued. "She is well respected, passionate and always puts residents at the heart of everything she does.”