A SEVERE weather warning has been issued in Wales by the Met Office over the bank holiday weekend.

The yellow warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms, which is in place between 6am on Saturday, May 26, and 23.59 Sunday, May 27, covers the whole of Wales.

The Met Office are predicting heavy showers and thunderstorms and warn of a small chance of flooding.

Dangerous driving conditions are also expected with up to 30mm of rain an hour is expected in some areas.

It is also noted that some places may miss the worst of the heavy rain.

A spokesman said: "Very warm and humid conditions will lead to thunderstorms developing across parts of Southern England, the South and West Midlands and Wales on both Saturday and Sunda.y

"Thunderstorms will produce torrential rain and hail in places with up to 30 mm falling in an hour, while some places may miss the worst of the heavy rain.