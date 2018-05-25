Update: 10:20pm

The road has now been re-opened.

Welsh Ambulance confirmed one person was taken to hospital.

A SECTION of the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road in Abergavenny has been closed following a crash.

The crash, involving a lorry and a car, happened between the A40 Monmouth Road / A4042 (Hardwick Roundabout) and A4143 (Llanfoist Interchange).

All three emergency services are at the scene of the accident.

The westbound side of the road has been closed.

The crash is affecting traffic travelling between Abergavenny and Gilwern.

A diversion is in place.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said one person was taken to hospital after the crash.