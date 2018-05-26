MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council joined forces with other organisations recently to clamp down on dog fouling.

The council’s environmental health and waste and street cleaning teams, with Gwent Police, town and community councils, took part in Give Dog Fouling the Red Card initiative.

This latest awareness day focused on the south of the county, and in particular Caldicot, Portskewett, Magor and Rogiet.

The council discussed the issue of dog fouling with dog owners and also handed out free dog mess bags.

Cabinet member for environmental health, Councillor Sara Jones, said: “We appreciate the notable improvements in many areas of the county in recent years with more and more dog owners picking up their dogs’ mess.

"Our focus needs to remain on this issue as reports of incidents continue, particularly in children’s playgrounds.

"Our awareness days serve a purpose in reminding all of the importance of the simple message - bag it and bin it.”

Dog foulers can be reported on bit.ly/2LqU7c1