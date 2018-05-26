TUCKED away between High Street and Cambrian Road is Newport Arcade.

Although empty stores now outnumber the open, a clutch of fiercely independent traders are still plying their trade.

Elegance and Decadence, at the High Street entrance to the arcade, sells candles, gifts and has recently added a new toy store and fancy dress section to it’s second floor.

“We’ve been here in the arcade for about four years now, although I’ve only worked here a year,” said 54-year-old July Hodges.

“I just think it’s so lovely to have so many independent stores in Newport, instead of the usual run-of-the-mill chains you get everywhere else.

“I think people still like independent stores because they offer a lot more choice. Some of the bigger chains are all the same really, wherever you go.

“We’ve got a lot of regulars. They come back to us because we have such a friendly atmosphere in here, and they definitely remember that. We can also order things in for them if we don’t stock it.”

And, if you get hungry while exploring the arcade, The Pot Cafe is sure to offer a warm welcome from a family who have served shoppers for 40 years.

“At the moment one of the main things that keeps people coming back is our selection of vegetarian and vegan food,” said Linda Dimic, sister of owner Angela Roberts.

“All of our food is fresh and home made, and recently we’ve been using Seitan, which is a really popular meat substitute.

“We also offer a wide range of other food. Our morning breakfasts are extremely popular, and as we’re right near the station we get a lot of morning custom.

“There’s always a good atmosphere in here. I look around now and I know the name of every customer in here.

“It’s the individuality that keeps people coming back. Plus, we always bend over backwards to give our customers what they want.”

Near the Cambrian Road entrance to the arcade is Freestyle skating and fashion shop, with No Regrets Tattoo parlour tucked away upstairs.

Shop owner Darren Wood, 42, from Maindee said: “We’ve been open for 23 years and we’ve been in this location for about half of that. The biggest change for us was having to adapt to the internet, which I think we’ve done successfully.

“I always think we’re so lucky in here that the customers are basically also our friends. We just happen to sell them things.

“Because we specialise, every customer is different. I order goods with specific customers in mind, so it’s definitely a bespoke service.

“We have the No Regrets tattoo parlour upstairs, which has been here for years too. It’s a similar sort of customer for the both of us really, and we’re such good friends it makes coming to work a real pleasure.

“I think if there weren’t as many independent stores as there are in Newport, then there would just be a lot of empty shops.

“There is a hardcore of independent minded traders like ourselves who refuse to lie down and give up. We will be here until the bitter end.”