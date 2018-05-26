THIS week's archive photographs show the changing face of Kingsway Centre in Newport. From a Tesco supermarket in the 80s to the Inshops and then the Friars Walk development, the shopping centre has dramatically changed over the years.
THIS week's archive photographs show the changing face of Kingsway Centre in Newport. From a Tesco supermarket in the 80s to the Inshops and then the Friars Walk development, the shopping centre has dramatically changed over the years.
Your ad blocker is interfering with the operation of this site. Please disable it or whitelist this site. Thank you.
Comments
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?