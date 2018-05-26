Our cat of the week this week is gentle Aris, can you help him find a forever home?

At Cats Protection Gwent we're noticing more and more that we are called on to help when an owner is moving home and a pet can't go with them to the new property. Lovely Aris came to us in just that situation.

Aris is an indoor cat and will need to stay that way. He is two and a half years old and is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. At first when he came to us he was a scared little one, but he's now much more settled. He'll need a patient and experienced owner in a quiet home without small children. That's when he'll come into his own and where he can enjoy settling down with you and being your new best friend.

If you can offer Aris the lap that he's looking for please do get in touch.

Tel: 0345 371 2747

Email: gwentsouthcp@btinternert.com

Web: www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch

On the 23rd June we're holding our Cats Protection Gwent Garden Party at Heol-Las, St Brides, Newport (NP10 8SQ). We'll have lovely plants for sale, home made cake and a BBQ and we'll be raising much needed funds for the many cats and kittens in our care. Doors open at 2pm and we'd love to see you there!