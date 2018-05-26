Prepare to be bowled over by our beautiful Dog of the Week - Skittles!

This darling girl was very worried and anxious when she first arrived at Newport City Dogs Home, and to help her overcome her anxiety one of the volunteers offered to take Skittles home for a few days of respite and assessment.

Skittles has come back with glowing reports. This is what Laura, her fosterer had to say...

Skittles is timid and nervous at first but once she starts to trust you, she is a completely different dog. Every single dog who comes to us for fostering we treat as our own dog but Skittles really did get in all of our hearts with her affectionate ways and funny behaviours. If you let Skittles come around to you in her own time you get rewarded with a real diamond of a dog with a lovely temperament and funny character.

She is jumpy and will need an understanding home who have the patience to help her realise that a dogs life is more than being scared and being on edge. It is clear that Skittles hasn't seen or felt much kindness so far in her life and it is sad to see how she is just resigned to her fate whatever that may be. But good news Skittles, the lovely people at Friends of the Dogs and Newport Dogs Home are here to show you that it is great to be a dog!

She has the funniest tendencies to lean on you no matter where you are stood and she puts all her weight on you! She also trots around like a little deer and jumps up next to you. She loved sleeping in my bed and wanted to lie on me the whole night i think!

She is a really beautiful dog inside and out and I hope someone gives her the chance to live a happy life and also gives her the chance to show her true character as she is so so shy at first. Believe me it is worth it.

If you would like to meet Skittles please contact the staff at the Home on 01633 290902, or pop in for a visit! Please note the Home is closed on Sundays.