HUNDREDS of people turned up to Caldicot Castle on Friday night and Saturday, with more expected to arrive across the bank holiday weekend.

The Welsh Perry and Cider Society are holding their annual festival at the festival until Monday, with many different types of drinks to enjoy.

This is the 16th year of the event, which started coming to Caldicot Festival in 2013.

Paul Rimmer, festival organiser and director said: "We had a really busy Friday night, this is the fifth or sixth year we have been here. We have a lot of regulars and people will come back here year after year. It's a really nice festival and it's really family orientated.

"It's enclosed here and you can bring your family and children and we have activities like live music. We don't get any trouble and its a very nice weekend.

"On Monday it's a family day, so we have lots going on then and some local schools who won a competition we ran will be coming along too.

"We try to get as involved with the local community as we can and it's always a great event."

Many of those who attend the festival have been before.

Paul Davies, of Chepstow, said this is the second year he has come to the event with his wife Janine.

"It's always got a fantastic atmosphere here and it's exactly what we like," said the 52-year-old.

"No one gets really drunk but everyone is just enjoying themselves. There's something here for the whole family really."

For more information about the Welsh Perry and Cider Society or the festival, visit welshcider.co.uk