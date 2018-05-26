MEDIEVAL history will be brought back to life at Abergavenny Castle at a re-enactment of the One Hundred Years’ War.

The castle will hark back more than 700 years on Saturday, June 9, as it hosts a re-enactment of the period of medieval history during the One Hundred Years’ War.

Back by popular demand, re-enactment society The Freeman of Gwent will set up camp in the grounds and offer practical demonstrations during the day illustrating why the longbow was so feared, an opportunity to chat with medieval cooks and a close look at the living quarters of knights and soldiers as well as what they wore and how they endured conditions many years ago.

Monmouthshire County councillor Bob Greenland (Devauden ward), cabinet member with responsibility for cultural services said: “This occasion promises to be fun and interesting for all ages as it brings medieval history to life in the surroundings of an ancient Marches castle.”

The event will take place from 11am to 4pm.

Tickets will be available at the gate.

For more information, call 01873 854282, log onto abergavennymuseum.co.uk or visit the museum’s Facebook and Twitter pages.