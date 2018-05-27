A 57-YEAR-OLD driver has died in a crash on the A40 near Monmouth.

The A40 has been closed southbound following the crash at around 00:20 this morning.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision that was reported to us today, Sunday, May 27.

"At approximately 00:20 a grey Range Rover was found to have come off the road on the A40 southbound between the Gibraltar tunnels and Dingestow.

"The driver, who was 57, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Officers are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them on 101 quoting log number 20 27/05/18."