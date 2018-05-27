A YELLOW weather warning of heavy rain remains in place across Newport and Gwent today.

The Met Office warning is in place until 6am on Monday, with a second warning in place from 1pm -8pm on Monday.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Thunderstorms will continue to affect parts of Wales, southern and central England through Sunday and into Monday morning."

The Met Office is warning of possible flooding, power cuts and disruption to travel.

It comes after heavy rain battered Newport this morning, with thunder and lightning also hitting parts of Gwent.