MORE than £27,000 has been raised from a 24-hour fundraising cancer charity challenge that took place in Pontypool Park.

Hundreds of people came together to take part in this year's Pontypool Relay for Life event, which sees teams each take a turn in walking round the park from 11am on Saturday to Sunday at 11am.

The day involves entertainment, music and celebration, as well as the chance for partakers to remember anyone close to them who has lost their battle to cancer or has fought through it.

Organiser Colin Guest said that around £27,000 has been raised for the event, but expects that number to rise as more donations are coming through.

Speaking about the relay, he said: "It's been fantastic, we've had more than 350 people register and around 100 children have taken part.

"It's gone really well and we know we have raised around £27,000 so far. At this particular event we had a candle bar where people could decorate candle bags in memory of someone who died due to cancer or someone who has been through it and survived. They then lit the candles and they were on for the night while the relay carried on."

For more information about the Pontypool Relay for Life, visit cancerresearchuk.org/support-us/find-an-event/charity-walks/relay-for-life