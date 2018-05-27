A MOTHER condemned an attacker who brutally assaulted her son who has cerebral palsy as “a coward” after he left him with a broken eye socket, cheekbone and nose.

Matthew Bolt, 20, left Andrew Jones with horrendous injuries after flooring him with a single punch as he stood waiting for a taxi to go home after a night out in Newport.

There are fears the unprovoked attack could have scarred him for life.

Bolt, of Fairhill Walk, Fairwater, Cwmbran, has admitted causing his victim grievous bodily harm near Newport railway station on March 31 this year.

Mr Jones’ mother Helen Healey was sickened by the attack.

She said her son, who is also 20 and from Cwmbran, was out with friends in Newport when he decided to leave early and get a cab home.

As Mr Jones waited for a taxi, Bolt, who he did not know and had never met before, launched the senseless assault. “He ran up to him out of nowhere and hit Andrew with one punch before running away, which shows how much of a coward he is,” Miss Healey said.

“Luckily, a police patrol car was passing and saw the whole thing. If it wasn’t for them, he might have got away with it.

“He broke my son’s eye socket, his cheekbone in three places and his nose.”

Mr Jones had to spend two days at Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital.

“Getting a phone call that your child has been seriously hurt is a mother’s worst nightmare.

“His injuries were horrendous. He looked as if he had been in a boxing ring.

“I think Bolt is a coward because my son is in no position to fight back.”

Bolt was due to be sentenced at Newport Crown Court but he told the judge he didn’t have a lawyer to represent him and did not qualify for legal aid.

Judge Tom Crowther QC adjourned the case so that the defendant can find one, giving him two weeks until June 7.

He warned Bolt that "all sentencing options are open" before he granted him conditional bail.