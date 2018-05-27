AHOY there me hearties! Come and join the fun at Captain Henry Morgan's Pirate Weekend at Newport's Tredegar House on Bank Holiday Monday.

Don't be marooned, with nothing to do. Get dressed up in your best buccaneer costume, test your sea legs as you walk the plank as the National Trust venue brings you an array of marauding antics.

Wales' very own infamous corsair Captain Morgan has returned from his latest voyage with an impressive bounty and he’s inviting you to celebrate with a raid at the impressive home of his ancestors.

The annual celebration of one of the world’s most celebrated buccaneers has grown into a whole weekend of festivities as the beautiful historic house and gardens is turned into a playground for pirates.

Raiders and scallywags can prepare to pillage its treasures of and take part in a whole host of pirate-themed activities that have earned the festivities a reputation as one of the best family days out around.

The event, which started on Saturday and was open today, has already attracted a motley crew from across South Wales and over the border with some landlubbers coming from the Forest of Dean and even as far away as Reading. Sink me!

Activities include: plonk the pirate, walking the plank, lime and spoon races, tug of war, cannon ball throwing and sea shanties – everything to keep any self-respecting old sea dog happy.

So whether you want to emulate Captain Morgan or the Pirates of the Caribbean's Johnny Depp character Captain Jack Sparrow, make your way down between 11am and 4pm on Monday.

Rhiannon Gamble, general manager at Tredegar House, said: "Shiver me timbers! There's so much to do, so come and join all the fun."

For more information, please go to: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/tredegar-house/features/may-day-and-more