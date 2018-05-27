SHOPPERS braved the rain to attend a popular monthly market at Belle Vue Park in Newport.

Offering everything from arts and crafts to street food, more than 30 traders pitched up to offer their products today.

Rain put an end to plans for bank holiday music on the bandstand, but it did not deter park-goers from sampling the delights on offer.

Organised by Cotyledon alongside hosts Parc Pantry Tearooms, the event is held on the last Sunday of every month.

Jan Walsh, managing director at Cotyledon, said the event is growing in popularity.

"People know about it now," said Ms Walsh.

"There's a growing interest in the event and we get a lot of regulars.

"We have got very good traders here and Parc Pantry are fantastic.

"It's got a nice feel."

The number of stalls at the event has increased since it was launched around 18 months ago.

Matt Ellis, one of the owners of Parc Pantry, said there was still a good turn-out despite the rain earlier today.

"The event has been going for around 18 months and it's getting lots of support locally," he said.

A range of Gwent traders regularly attend including Mêl Torfaen Honey, Bill King Artisan Baker and Flour'd Up wood fired pizzas.

Steffan ap Breian, beekeeper at Mêl Torfaen Honey which has beehives across Gwent, said the event is popular due to the range of different foods on offer.

For more information about the next markets, visit parcpantry.co.uk or cotyledon.co.uk