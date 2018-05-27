A BENEFITS CHEAT who swindled the taxpayer out of nearly £45,000 for more than four years has been jailed.

Ponki Miah, 55, of Methuen Road, Newport, failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances while claiming income support.

Prosecutor Jenny Yeo told Cardiff Crown Court how the defendant carried out the fraud between January 26, 2013 and March 3, 2017.

She said he was found guilty by magistrates after a trial last month after denying the charge despite making admissions after his arrest.

The court heard that the total benefit obtained by Miah through his deception was £44,939.56.

There will be no application to pursue Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings against the defendant.

Stephen Thomas, mitigating for his client, said: “He takes full responsibility for his actions and expresses genuine remorse.

“The defendant is deeply ashamed and this has affected him very much. He is deeply embarrassed.

“This was not a sophisticated offence and it was not done to fund an excessive lifestyle.”

Mr Thomas added: “He is not a wealthy man. He is in debt and his mortgage is in arrears.

“He is the full-time carer for his wife who is reliant on him and a custodial sentence would have an impact on her as well.

“The defendant is deeply concerned about his wife.”

The court heard that he was a man of previous good character with no prior convictions.

Sentencing Miah, the judge, Recorder Peter Rouch QC, said the offending was so serious that only a custodial sentence was justified.

He told him: “For about four years you dishonestly claimed benefits.

“That benefits system is open to abuse and you abused it for four years.”

The judge said he had to impose an immediate term of imprisonment and jailed Miah for five months.

He told him he would serve half of that period before being released and that he must pay a victim surcharge upon release.