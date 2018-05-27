SEVERN Area Rescue Association has announced that Lady Bathurst has agreed to become its first ever patron in the charity's 45-year history.

The Rt. Hon. The Countess Bathurst has been a supporter of SARA for several years, and earlier in the month she visited SARA Sharpness Lifeboat Station, where station chairman Geoff Dawe and members of his crew demonstrated the launch and operation of one of their lifeboats.

SARA provides specialist emergency services in support of the police, fire, and coastguard authorities in Monmouthshire and further afield.

It also has boats based in Newport and Beachley.

Lady Bathurst said: "Having spent my childhood by the coast, I’ve always appreciated the extraordinary bravery and commitment of lifeboat crews and I am enormously proud to become patron of SARA.

"It is vital we recognise their contribution to our community, not just on the waters of the River Severn and its tributaries, but also the support they offer the emergency services with inland search and rescue.

"They are a hidden gem and I hope, as patron, I will be able to draw the county’s attention to the incredible work they do, voluntary, and on a daily basis."

In 2017, SARA responded to 138 separate incidents, a number of which lasted for two or more days.

SARA chairman Mark Carwardine said: "We are delighted that Lady Bathurst is able to join us as our patron.

"SARA provided a service for the people of Gloucestershire and beyond for over 40 years, particularly with our lifeboats, but we are not always recognised by the general public and often mistaken for the RNLI.

"We hope that our association with Lady Bathurst will help us to promote SARA and ensure that our volunteers get the recognition they deserve"

To support the work of the SARA volunteers, go to sara-rescue.org.uk/donate.