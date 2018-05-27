A WAR memorial plaque supplied by Caerphilly County Borough Council may find a new home outside the authority area after planning committee agreed to remove it from an Aberbeeg church.

The plaque, which honours men and women from the town who have died in conflicts, currently sits in Christchurch, a Grade II listed building in Pant Ddu Road which was built in 1909.

The church closed its doors in 2012, and his since been advertised for sale by the Church in Wales.

Members were informed that “the building no longer benefits from ecclesiastical exemption” and their only consideration was if there was “significant impact on the Grade-II listed building” by removing the plaque from the church.

Cllr Mike Davies noted that the item – a listed building consent – was a rare application to come before the committee.

“This sort of application I don’t think would normally come before full planning,” said the Plaid Cymru ward member for Crumlin.

“However there has been concerns from local residents that this plaque, supplied by this borough, would be sited outside the borough.

“These sort of applications can be very sensitive and I feel it appropriate to mention that the planning officer in this case have acted accordingly in respecting the sensitivity and have been very helpful indeed.

“I am aware that the application is for removal and not for where it will be re-sited.”

Cllr Davies added that he was aware the church was on the market, but told members there was an “imminent” outcome regarding its future.

Members were informed that providing the four screw holes were filled in after the plaque was removed, it was not a material planning consent to where it would be re-sited too.

Cllr Andrew Whitcombe sought clarity on what would happen in the interim period between the plaque being removed from the church and a new owner taking on Christchurch.

The Labour member for Abercarn said: “In the meantime, when we take the plaque off the wall, where is it going to go?

“Is it going to be held in storage until it is decided and is the authority going to hold that in storage or until somebody else will take possession of it on behalf of the residents for a period of time?”

Before agreeing to remove the plaque, members were informed that the plaque will become the property of the new reverend.