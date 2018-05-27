PRIDE of Gwent Award winners and guests gathered at the Coldra Court hotel for an event to honour our winners.

The awards event, in association with headline sponsors Newport City Council and Monmouthshire Building Society, was a celebration of extraordinary people who help make our communities such special places.

Managing director of the South Wales Argus, Hussain Bayoomi, welcomed guests to the event and said the winners “make you feel proud to live in this wonderful part of the world.”

Deputy leader of Newport Council, Cllr Mark Whitcutt, spoke of the honour of celebrating some of Gwent’s finest and added, “we are delighted to be part of these celebrations and it is good to see people of all ages have been recognised for their efforts in helping our communities on many levels.”

Presenter Rob Stokes started the event with the Pride of Gwent Environment Award, sponsored by the South Wales Argus. Award winners Pride in Pill are a group of dedicated litter pickers and community workers who have transformed the Pill area of Newport. They dedicated their award to Lynette Webb, a member who died recently.

Age Connects Torfaen won the Pride of Gwent Charity Award, sponsored by Cardiff Audi, and paid tribute to their volunteers, two of whom joined them on stage.

Members of the Bonkas 4x4 Wales group were awarded the Pride of Gwent Good Samaritan Award, sponsored by the Monmouthshire Building Society. They went to amazing efforts to get people who work for the NHS, carers and patients to and from hospital during the heavy snow.

They shared the emotional story of helping an elderly woman who had been keeping warm next to her cooker for two days, and getting a carer to the house so they could get the heating working.

The Pride of Gwent Community Hero Award, which was sponsored by Western Power Distribution, was awarded to 90-year-old Donald Spencer who has spent his life helping the community. He said: “It is marvellous to win an award and I am very glad to have all the family with me. It is terrific.”

Pride of Gwent Local Hero Award winner Ian Lloyd was joined by his children Tyler and Seren. The award, which sponsored by the Hughes Thomas, was for his heroic efforts in helping to save a woman who was going to jump from a bridge in Cwmbran. He moved the bus he was driving under a bridge to stop a woman from jumping and helped talk her down.

Tyler said: “I am proud of him.”

The Pride of Gwent Volunteer Award, sponsored by Newport Live, went to Gerald Sims who has been the volunteer head coach at the Cwmbran Otters Swimming Club for 32 years.

Sponsored by the St John’s College, the Pride of Gwent Charity Champion Award went to Sharon Owen. She was unable to attend but Liz Evans from Welsh Hearts, the charity that Ms Owen founded, accepted the award on her behalf.

It was George Hassell’s honest and frank way that he dealt with his mental health issues that meant he won the Pride of Gwent 999 Hero, sponsored by the Police and Crime Commissioner and Chief Constable.

Mr Hassell has spoken about his battle with depression and saved himself and has helped others to recognise the signs of mental health issues.

There were tears when Torrie Duke accepted the Pride of Gwent Life Saver Award, which was sponsored by Newport’s Friars Walk and the Kingsway.

She took to the stage with her dad Craig who had just had his last dose of chemotherapy the night before the awards. Torrie, 8, helped save her dad when he collapsed due to a brain tumour. She called for help at 2am and was able to let her grandmother in the house to help her dad.

The Pride of Gwent Achiever Award, sponsored by the Admiral Group, was awarded to terrorist attack survivor Daniel Biddle who went on to win the overall Pride of Gwent Award.

Rebecca Cooksey was awarded the Pride of Gwent Courage Award, sponsored by George Street Furnishers. The mother-of-two has a rare incurable abdominal cancer but is fighting with every ounce of strength and making the most of every day.

Another emotional award was the Pride of Gwent Carer Award winner, Carwyn Gumm. He accepted the award, which was sponsored by Wiltshire Farm Foods, with his mother Michelle. After his father had a breakdown in 2013, 12-year-old Carwyn has helped care for his dad and helps him deal with his condition.

Finally the Pride of Gwent Special Recognition Award went to the Joint Response Unit, sponsored by Malmo Hearing. The partnership between the Welsh Ambulance Service and Gwent Police is helping to save lives while freeing up resources and has saved the service £30,000 since is was set up.

Gareth Owen, special chief inspector, said: “The award recognises the team effort of five paramedics and 10 special constables who form part of the team. We are here to receive the award on their behalf and we are really pleased.”