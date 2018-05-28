A SECRETARY who left two women covered in blood after attacking them following a house party has escaped an immediate prison sentence.

Lauren Jones threw a concrete slab in the face of one of her victims and must pay her £4,000 in compensation after scarring her for life.

The 28-year-old single mother from Mount Pleasant Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, sobbed as she stood in the dock at Cardiff Crown Court for her sentencing.

Judge Richard Williams told her she should be “thoroughly ashamed” for her “disgraceful” behaviour after assaulting Sarah Spencer and Catherine Voke.

Prosecutor Nigel Fryer told the court that Jones and her partner had met Mrs Spencer and her husband, who they had not previously known, at Caldicot’s Cellar Bar in April 2017.

He said Matthew Spencer had invited the couple back to their home in the town for drinks but trouble had soon flared after they got there because his wife wasn’t happy with having strangers in her house.

The court heard Jones exploded with rage after being asked to leave and pandemonium broke out.

He said the defendant, after smashing bottles outside, punched Mrs Spencer in the nose before Mrs Voke, a friend of the victim who was passing her home, was then assaulted.

After initially leaving the scene in a Mercedes, Jones soon returned in the car and hurled the concrete slab at her, hitting her in the side of the face.

Mrs Voke had to be taken to Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital where she needed stitches for nasty scars.

Jones pleaded guilty to common assault against Mrs Spencer and admitted causing grievous bodily harm to Mrs Voke.

Christopher Rees, mitigating for his client, said she was the sole carer of her son.

He added: “These were not cold and calculated offences, but ones committed in the heat of the moment.

“She is a hard-working woman who holds down two jobs, one as a secretary.”

Judge Williams said Mrs Voke must have found her ordeal “terrifying”.

He imposed a 12-month prison sentence on the defendant, suspended for 12 months.

Jones must pay Mrs Voke £4,000 in compensation at the rate of £250 a month.

The judge told her she would also have to undertake a 15-day rehabilitation programme requirement.