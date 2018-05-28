A FUNDRAISING Newport woman with spina bifida is taking on her next challenge - to raise awareness of a charity called Shine.

Ayesha Khan, of Pill, is taking part in the Sunshine Walk and Wheel event that will take place in Barry Island across the promenade on July 14.

The event aims to raise awareness of Shine, an organisation who provide support to anyone who is living with spina bifida or hydrocephalus. The charity also offers advice to families/carers who have a child with either condition.

The walk aims to raise as much money as possible for the charity and also boost awareness of it.

Miss Khan, who has taken part in many fundraising challenges - including taking part in the Newport 10k - has both spina bifida and hydrocephalus and said the charity has done a lot to support her and her family.

"Doing this fundraiser for Shine is very personal to me because they have supported my mum and myself from the day I was born until now," said the 22-year-old.

"I thought doing something like this would be a nice way of showing them my appreciation but not only that as I think its a good way of raising awareness to people who don’t know about the condition. If they know more about it they will have a better understanding on how it effects people on a daily basis who have it.

There are probably some things we individuals who have spina bifida and hydrocephalus have to do differently or have to have explained differently to others who don’t have it.. One example of this is some who have hydrocephalus like myself find it difficult to socialise with people or don’t like certain noises.

"The scars I am living with from both conditions which will probably be there for life make it personal as well and makes this walk worth while to do as well and makes me think a lot about the condition I was born with."

The Sunshine Walk and Wheel will take place on July 14. Anyone who is already taking part is asked to meet at Marcos Cafe for 11am ahead of the event.

For those who are interested in taking part, contact Helen Allen for further information on helen.allen@shinecharity.org.uk or call her on 07894394322.

The walk is not a specific fundraising event but Shine is asking families who are taking part to try and raise a minimum of £75.