THE public’s food donations to Caldicot Food Bank have been dropping off in recent months, according to the charity.

Management at the charity report nearly a 60 per cent drop since Christmas, while demand remains strong.

David Flint, the charity’s chairman, reports that 14 and 15-year-olds at Caldicot School have stepped up to help.

The school e-mailed all the parents, and £500 worth of food has been collected as a result.

"This relationship with the school continues to develop," said Mr Flint said.

"Two pupils who have been volunteering at the Food Bank. This activity helping them to meet the requirements of the Welsh Baccalaureate, a qualification which provides broader experiences than traditional learning programmes, developing transferable skills useful for education and employment.

To thank the students for their efforts, Jessica Morden, MP for Caldicot, and a keen supporter of the food bank, visited the school last Friday. Here she learned from students and staff about their involvement with the charity.

At the visit Ms Morden spoke about the growing local need for help for local people in a short-term crisis. She continued to thank those involved, both staff, students and the school governors on behalf of Caldicot Food Bank.

During the visit Ms Morden also toured the new school meeting the current acting head, Simon Reece, the chair of school governors, Peter Nurcombe, and some of the teaching staff.

In thanking her for spending the time in visiting the school, Ms Morden was presented with a floral tribute, and by one of the students involved.

Mr Flint added: “At the end of June the Government’s new Universal Credit will be rolled out in Monmouthshire” he stated. “Food Banks in Newport, where it was rolled out last November, have reported approximately a 50 per cent increase in the uptake of food parcels during this period."

Caldicot Food Bank stated that over the past six months they have been supporting the associated Raven House Food Bank at Stow Park Church on Stow Hill, Newport. Here basic foodstuffs have become scarce, and Stow Park have given thanks to Caldicot for the items provided.