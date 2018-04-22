A TEENAGER has been arrested after a 76-year-old man recovering from a heart attack was allegedly assaulted in a crowded city bus station.

The Newport pensioner was walking through the bus station underneath Friars Walk to meet his family for lunch in the Potters bar when the incident occurred.

The pensioner, who had a heart attack in September, was left with a bruise on his head, and bruising to his ribs following the alleged attack.

Gwent Police have confirmed that a teenager has now been arrested in connection with the incident.

Using the Newport Central Officers Twitter account, they said: "An 18 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of an assault on a 76 year old man which happened in the bus station on 22nd April 2018."

Gwent Police added the teenager has been released pending investigation.

Anyone with information which could help the investigation should call 101 quoting log 356 22/04/2018.