POLICE officers who were left to guard a crime scene were attacked last night in an incident which damaged a police vehicle.

According to two tweets from Gwent Police Area Support West, which covers Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly, officers from the Ebbw Vale team and the dog section were forced to hunt down offenders "hiding in trees and on roofs".

It came after missiles were hurled at police officers guarding a crime scene last night (Sunday, May 27).

Area Support Unit West posted: "No photos on this yet. Still sensitive! Assisting @Gpebbwvale @gpdogsection Securing a crime scene and locating offenders hiding in trees and on roofs. Whilst officers are left guarding a crime scene overnight they are subjected to abuse and missiles being thrown at them. More damage to a police vehicle. Officers are already stretched without having to deal with these idiots."

Gwent Police have been contacted for further information about the incident.