FUEL prices are at their highest point since December 2014, with the average UK price per litre for petrol now at 128.29p - up by over 7p since January this year.

Today's figures from RAC Fuel Watch also show the average UK diesel price is now 131.15p, compared to just over 123p in January.

As of today, data from petrol prices.com shows that the cheapest petrol in Gwent can be found at the Avondale service station, in Avondale Road, Cwmbran, where unleaded petrol is priced at 121.9p per litre.

The cheapest diesel in Gwent costs 126.9p per litre and can be found at the Chequered Flag filling Station, in Trethomas, Caerphilly county borough.

Sainsburys in Albany Street is selling the cheapest petrol in Newport at 122.9p per litre. The cheapest diesel in the city can be bought at Morrisons in Azalea Road, Rogerstone, where a litre costs 127.7p.

In Monmouthshire, the cheapest petrol can be bought from Tesco in Station Road, Chepstow, where the forecourt price is currently 125.9p per litre. The cheapest diesel in Monmouthshire is also there, where it is currently selling for 127.9p per litre.

If you're buying diesel in Torfaen, three service stations are selling at 128.9p per litre. These are Morrisons in St David's Road, Cwmbran, Sainsburys in Llwelyn Road, Cwmbran, and Tesco in Lower Bridge Street, Pontypool.

In Blaenau Gwent, the cheapest petrol can be found at Morrisons in Beaufort Road, Ebbw Vale, where the forecourt price is 125.9p per litre. The cheapest diesel in Blaenau Gwent in priced at 128.7p per litre and can also be found there.

The cheapest petrol in Caerphilly county borough is at Asda in Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly, costing 124.7p per litre.

The price of fuel has been driven up by the rising cost of oil. According to the latest RAC figures, the cost per barrel has risen to $75.14.

Petrol and diesel both cost just 102p per litre in early 2016 but current pump prices are still considerably lower than in April 2012 when petrol was 142p and diesel was 148p.