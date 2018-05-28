A POTENTIAL lack of privacy to a number of properties in Oakdale has led to plans for four new homes on a former Scouts hall site being recommended for refusal.

The proposed development was for four terraced houses to be built, plus associated ground and access works, on the derelict 1st Oakdale Scouts Group hall site.

Members of Caerphilly County Borough Council’s planning committee reviewed the proposals during their meeting on Wednesday.

Addressing the committee, Cllr Ray Saralis presented his objection on the basis that the development did not consider the right to privacy of residents on neighbouring streets.

“The most obvious of these reasons for objection is the invasion of privacy to the property immediately adjacent to the development,” said the Labour ward member for Penmaen.

“Officers make reference to the loss of privacy in their statement but totally dismiss it with misleading and unjustified statements.

“Neither do they make reference to the significant issues over rights of privacy which are equally important as stated in planning guidelines and can be defended in law under the Human Rights Act.”

Cllr Saralis also cited the Human Rights Act while voicing his concerns. “This states the person has the right to peaceful enjoyment to all their possessions which include the home and their land,” he added, referring to article one.

“Additionally article eight of the Human Rights Act states that the person has the substantive right of respect for their private and family life.

“By protecting a person’s right to privacy is an important way of showing that respect.

"Planning guidelines endorse this stating a person has a right of privacy in their garden.

“A person has the right to use an area of their garden where they are not overlooked.

“This I would think in terms of a development is a recipe for neighbour conflict.”

Members discussed the possibility of installing windows in the new terraced houses with obscured glass or opening in a certain way that would limit the view.

However, the committee voted in favour of recommending the proposal for refusal.